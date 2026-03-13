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US Launches Trade Investigations: Ripple Effects on Global Partners

The United States is investigating 16 trading partners, including India and China, under Section 301. This probe addresses unfair practices like forced labor affecting American manufacturing. Sectors covered are steel to solar modules. India is reviewing the U.S. announcement and will formulate its response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:46 IST
US Launches Trade Investigations: Ripple Effects on Global Partners
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The United States is scrutinizing 16 trading partners, including major economies like China, Japan, and the European Union, under Section 301. The investigation aims to address unfair foreign practices such as forced labor and manufacturing overcapacity, which are perceived as detrimental to American industries.

India, one of the countries under investigation, is currently reviewing the U.S. announcement. According to an official, they are assessing it from legal and economic angles to decide on an appropriate response. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against previous tariffs, which has prompted the exploration of new trade measures.

The public docket for written submissions opens later this month, where businesses and governments will have the opportunity to express their views. As the probe targets various sectors including steel, electronics, and chemicals, Washington may impose retaliatory tariffs or trade barriers based on its findings, specifically eyeing China's practices like forced labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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