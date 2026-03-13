Kejriwal's Patriotic Surge: Boosting Indian Manufacturing Against China's Dominance

In a fervent address at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, pledged robust support for Punjab's industry to rival China in manufacturing. His impassioned speech emphasized India's rich resources and local talent, questioning the need for imports like plastic buckets and deities' idols from China.

Kejriwal's remarks came with a promise of creating a supportive environment for domestic manufacturers, where business can thrive without cumbersome government interference. He called for fostering patriotism-driven industry, aiming to shift from being an importing nation to an exporting powerhouse.

Reflecting on Punjab's former prosperity, Kejriwal communicated his vision of leveraging local capabilities to renew growth, urging industry leaders to embrace this opportunity for the betterment of the nation. AAP's approach is positioned not just as governance, but as a movement for economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)