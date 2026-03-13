Kejriwal's Patriotic Surge: Boosting Indian Manufacturing Against China's Dominance
Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, vowed to support Punjab's industry in competing with China. He emphasized leveraging local talent and resources to shift away from importing goods like plastic buckets and phone chargers from China. Kejriwal proposed reducing government interference and fostering a supportive business environment to boost Indian manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, pledged robust support for Punjab's industry to rival China in manufacturing. His impassioned speech emphasized India's rich resources and local talent, questioning the need for imports like plastic buckets and deities' idols from China.
Kejriwal's remarks came with a promise of creating a supportive environment for domestic manufacturers, where business can thrive without cumbersome government interference. He called for fostering patriotism-driven industry, aiming to shift from being an importing nation to an exporting powerhouse.
Reflecting on Punjab's former prosperity, Kejriwal communicated his vision of leveraging local capabilities to renew growth, urging industry leaders to embrace this opportunity for the betterment of the nation. AAP's approach is positioned not just as governance, but as a movement for economic transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Auto Industry Calls for Ban on Chinese Carmakers Amidst Security Concerns
Piyush Goyal Urges Industry to Leverage $100B India–EFTA Trade Pact
Commerce Ministry's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis: Insurance Support for Exporters
Solidarity Amid Tension: Pakistan Pledges Support to Saudi Arabia
Glimmer of Growth: Indian Diamond Industry Set to Sparkle with 6-7% Revenue Boost by 2026-27