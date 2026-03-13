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Kejriwal's Patriotic Surge: Boosting Indian Manufacturing Against China's Dominance

Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, vowed to support Punjab's industry in competing with China. He emphasized leveraging local talent and resources to shift away from importing goods like plastic buckets and phone chargers from China. Kejriwal proposed reducing government interference and fostering a supportive business environment to boost Indian manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:05 IST
Kejriwal's Patriotic Surge: Boosting Indian Manufacturing Against China's Dominance
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In a fervent address at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, pledged robust support for Punjab's industry to rival China in manufacturing. His impassioned speech emphasized India's rich resources and local talent, questioning the need for imports like plastic buckets and deities' idols from China.

Kejriwal's remarks came with a promise of creating a supportive environment for domestic manufacturers, where business can thrive without cumbersome government interference. He called for fostering patriotism-driven industry, aiming to shift from being an importing nation to an exporting powerhouse.

Reflecting on Punjab's former prosperity, Kejriwal communicated his vision of leveraging local capabilities to renew growth, urging industry leaders to embrace this opportunity for the betterment of the nation. AAP's approach is positioned not just as governance, but as a movement for economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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