Chaos on Dev Prakash Shastri Marg: Reckless Driving Sparks Panic
Two individuals were injured when a car lost control and jumped a divider, colliding with their vehicles on Dev Prakash Shastri Marg. The incident left bystanders in panic as the driver recklessly entered the opposite lane. Authorities are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage.
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- India
In a chaotic scene on Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, two men sustained injuries following a car accident caused by reckless driving. The incident occurred when the driver lost control and the car vaulted over the road divider.
The crash took place between Ratanpuri Chowk and Todapur, striking both a motorcycle and a scooter. The area erupted in panic as concerned bystanders and locals rushed to assist the injured parties and contacted the police.
Identified as Amit Mishra and Manish, the victims are currently receiving medical attention. The police have seized the vehicles involved and are carrying out an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and recording witness statements. Legal actions against the driver are also in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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