LPG Shortage Sparks Panic Across India: From Eateries Shuttering to Protests in the Streets
India faces a widespread LPG shortage causing eateries to close, long queues at distribution centers, and public protests. Despite government assurances of no supply deficiency, consumers report difficulties and increased pricing. The conflict in West Asia has exacerbated the crisis affecting businesses, households, and public services nationwide.
A crisis over LPG supply has thrown India into pandemonium, with long queues forming outside distribution centers across multiple states. Assurances from the central government claiming no shortage of LPG have done little to calm public anxiety.
The conflict in West Asia, resulting in disruptions in the crude oil supply, is believed to be a significant factor affecting LPG availability. With this disruption, various sectors, particularly eateries, have faced severe setbacks as they strive to keep operations running efficiently.
As panic rises, the political arena also heats up, with opposition MPs staging protests in the Parliament Complex, demanding accountability from the Petroleum Minister and the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, authorities in different states are cracking down on hoarders to curb black marketing in the crisis.
