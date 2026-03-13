Political Maneuvering in Karnataka Amid 'Operation Lotus' Fears

The political atmosphere in Karnataka has intensified as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleges BJP's attempts to sway Congress MLAs from Odisha in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Shivakumar claims the BJP is exerting pressure and offering incentives to influence the voting, referring to it as 'Operation Lotus'.

Citing potential political manipulation, Shivakumar has relocated Congress MLAs from Odisha to Bengaluru, away from BJP-ruled Odisha, to preempt any cross-voting. This move comes after BJP nominated a second candidate, sparking heightened political strategies within the state.

Congress, in alliance with the Biju Janata Dal and support from CPI (M), is backing Datteshwar Hota for the Rajya Sabha seat. With a history of curbing such political maneuvering, Shivakumar is tasked again to ensure Congress' strategic success against BJP's tactics during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)