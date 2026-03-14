Global Naval Task Force to Safeguard Strait of Hormuz
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that various countries might deploy warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz. Although he did not specify which nations, he expressed hope that countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain would participate in the international effort.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:49 IST
In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that multiple nations are expected to deploy warships to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details about the countries involved.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump expressed his desire for nations such as China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to send ships to the strategically important region.
The international response to Trump's statement remains to be seen, as the geopolitical implications of securing the Strait of Hormuz are significant for global trade and energy transportation.
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