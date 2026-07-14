E. Jean Carroll Secures $5.63 Million from Trump
Writer E. Jean Carroll has received $5.63 million from Donald Trump following a 2023 jury verdict holding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The payout is part of civil judgments Carroll won over seven years. Trump plans to appeal the recent $83.3 million verdict.
- Country:
- United States
E. Jean Carroll has successfully secured $5.63 million from former U.S. President Donald Trump after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, as per court records.
Despite Trump's objections, the funds were expedited to Carroll's legal team shortly after being authorized by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan. This payout stems from a previous $5 million civil verdict, extended with interest.
Trump, contesting Carroll's claims as unfounded, continues to face legal challenges including an $83.3 million order against him. His legal representation plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.
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