E. Jean Carroll Secures $5.63 Million from Trump

E. Jean Carroll has successfully secured $5.63 million from former U.S. President Donald Trump after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, as per court records.

Despite Trump's objections, the funds were expedited to Carroll's legal team shortly after being authorized by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan. This payout stems from a previous $5 million civil verdict, extended with interest.

Trump, contesting Carroll's claims as unfounded, continues to face legal challenges including an $83.3 million order against him. His legal representation plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.