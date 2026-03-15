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Paving the Path: US-China Trade Talks in Paris

Representatives from Beijing and Washington initiated key economic and trade discussions in Paris, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. These sessions set the stage for US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China, aiming to address trade tensions and related global concerns, including the Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:41 IST
Paving the Path: US-China Trade Talks in Paris
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Representatives from Beijing and Washington commenced crucial economic and trade discussions in Paris, according to Chinese official news agency Xinhua. The meetings, spearheaded by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, aim to lay the groundwork for US President Donald Trump's forthcoming state visit to Beijing.

While the White House has scheduled Trump's visit for March 31 to April 2, Beijing has yet to confirm the dates. Bessent emphasized efforts to prioritize America's farmers, workers, and businesses. However, unresolved trade tensions persist, compounded by a new US trade investigation involving 16 trading partners, including China.

Among broader global concerns, such as Iranian geopolitical dynamics, both sides are set to discuss trade and economic matters of mutual interest. Senior economist Gary Ng noted the critical nature of this meeting ahead of the anticipated Xi-Trump summit, as the global community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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