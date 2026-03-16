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Restoring Train Fare Concessions: A Call For Fairness

Members of India's Lok Sabha are pressing the government to reinstate the 50% fare concessions for senior citizens and journalists, which were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension has caused disappointment, prompting calls for action to restore these benefits in recognition of their societal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:42 IST
Restoring Train Fare Concessions: A Call For Fairness
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Lawmakers in the Lok Sabha have urged the restoration of 50% concessions on train fares for senior citizens and journalists, suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. This plea was prominently voiced during discussions on the Ministry of Railways' grant demands.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar highlighted the dissatisfaction among the elderly, calling for the railway minister to clarify when the benefits would be reinstated. Similarly, Trinamool Congress's June Maliah emphasized these concessions as tributes to those enriching the nation's social and democratic fabric.

The Indian Railways' pandemic-era suspension of concessions also garnered criticism for insufficient funding in key projects. While BJP member Ganesh Singh lauded strides in rail development, there were calls for balanced regional financing and renewal of concession policies.

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