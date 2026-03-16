Blaze on the Road: Tourist Bus Fire in Maharashtra

A tourist bus met with a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district, leaving twenty passengers injured after it overturned and ignited following a tyre burst.

The mishap occurred at 2:30 am in Kaij tehsil, with the bus veering off-road and catching fire soon after.

Nearby travelers acted swiftly, rescuing individuals from the blazing vehicle, while emergency services transported the injured to multiple hospitals, including a government rural hospital in Ambajogai.