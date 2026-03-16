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Blaze on the Road: Tourist Bus Fire in Maharashtra

A tourist bus overturned and caught fire in Maharashtra's Beed district after a tyre burst, injuring 20 passengers. The incident happened near Surani on Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road. Passersby from another bus helped rescue the passengers. The fire destroyed passenger belongings and nearby crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:10 IST
Blaze on the Road: Tourist Bus Fire in Maharashtra
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  • Country:
  • India

A tourist bus met with a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district, leaving twenty passengers injured after it overturned and ignited following a tyre burst.

The mishap occurred at 2:30 am in Kaij tehsil, with the bus veering off-road and catching fire soon after.

Nearby travelers acted swiftly, rescuing individuals from the blazing vehicle, while emergency services transported the injured to multiple hospitals, including a government rural hospital in Ambajogai.

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