Blaze on the Road: Tourist Bus Fire in Maharashtra
A tourist bus overturned and caught fire in Maharashtra's Beed district after a tyre burst, injuring 20 passengers. The incident happened near Surani on Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road. Passersby from another bus helped rescue the passengers. The fire destroyed passenger belongings and nearby crops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A tourist bus met with a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district, leaving twenty passengers injured after it overturned and ignited following a tyre burst.
The mishap occurred at 2:30 am in Kaij tehsil, with the bus veering off-road and catching fire soon after.
Nearby travelers acted swiftly, rescuing individuals from the blazing vehicle, while emergency services transported the injured to multiple hospitals, including a government rural hospital in Ambajogai.
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