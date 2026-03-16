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Empowering Arunachal's Enterprise: Governor Urges MSME Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik encourages entrepreneurs to bolster the state's development by creating productive assets. Launching a new MSME initiative, he stresses the importance of skill development and modern strategies. The governor backs CII's proposal for a training institute to elevate youth skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:52 IST
Empowering Arunachal's Enterprise: Governor Urges MSME Growth
Arunachal Pradesh Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik emphasized the need for entrepreneurial growth in the state to foster economic development. Speaking at the launch of the 'Business Transformation Programme' for MSMEs in Itanagar, he outlined areas ripe for investment such as tourism, waste management, and education.

The Governor pointed out that while access to finance is critical, enterprise success also hinges on developing business skills like financial management and marketing. He welcomed CII's proposed Multi Skill Training Institute aimed at providing industry-ready skills to the youth.

Highlighting the state's potential, Parnaik noted the expansion of nearly 50,000 MSMEs in diverse sectors, including food processing and handicrafts. He praised initiatives like the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, which supports startups with a significant percentage of female leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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