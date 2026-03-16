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Propane Crisis: Threat to Steel Industry Stability

The steel industry in India faces challenges as companies like JSW Steel and Tata Steel call for government help to resolve propane gas supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis. This shortage threatens production, as propane is vital for color-coated steel output, raising concerns among industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:27 IST
Propane Crisis: Threat to Steel Industry Stability
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian steel industry is grappling with propane gas supply disruptions, with major players such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel urging government intervention. The crisis in West Asia has exacerbated the problem, jeopardizing the production of color-coated steel, essential for meeting growing domestic demand.

Propane gas, crucial for zinc melting in the steel coating process, is a byproduct of natural gas processing and petroleum refining. Its shortage poses significant challenges for the world's second-largest steel producer, which has invested heavily in color-coated steel units.

Jindal Stainless has already reported impacts across its plants due to the industrial gas crunch. Meanwhile, industry giants await government action to alleviate the supply chain constraints, as persistent shortages could lead to more serious challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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