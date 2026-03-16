Propane Crisis: Threat to Steel Industry Stability

The Indian steel industry is grappling with propane gas supply disruptions, with major players such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel urging government intervention. The crisis in West Asia has exacerbated the problem, jeopardizing the production of color-coated steel, essential for meeting growing domestic demand.

Propane gas, crucial for zinc melting in the steel coating process, is a byproduct of natural gas processing and petroleum refining. Its shortage poses significant challenges for the world's second-largest steel producer, which has invested heavily in color-coated steel units.

Jindal Stainless has already reported impacts across its plants due to the industrial gas crunch. Meanwhile, industry giants await government action to alleviate the supply chain constraints, as persistent shortages could lead to more serious challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)