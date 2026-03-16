Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd. Reshuffles Board to Propel Global Aerospace and Defense Aspirations

Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd., a prominent player in the defense and aerospace sector, has announced a strategic reconstitution of its Board of Directors. This aims to usher in a new phase of growth, leveraging the expertise of seasoned professionals from diverse backgrounds.

The revamped Board now includes eminent figures like Lt. Gen. B. S. Raju (Retd.) and Ambassador Nagendra Prasad. Their appointments, alongside others, are set to bring extensive knowledge in defense, aerospace manufacturing, and international trade, crucial for Sigma's expansion strategy.

CEO Sunil Kalidindi emphasized that the Board's overhaul is designed to reinforce governance while facilitating the company's expansion into global markets. The enhanced Board structure is anticipated to bolster decision-making processes, ensuring compliance, risk oversight, and sustained institutional credibility as Sigma fortifies its international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)