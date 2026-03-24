Left Menu

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Units Soar on Market Debut

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust units saw a notable 8% increase on their trading debut. The initial public offering (IPO) was a significant success, with the fund offering aimed at investing in toll road projects in multiple Indian states. The IPO was heavily oversubscribed, signifying strong market interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust made a striking debut on the stock market, as its units surged by 8% during Tuesday's trading session. Initially priced at Rs 100, the units opened on the BSE at Rs 108.

Meanwhile, trading commenced at Rs 107 on the NSE, resulting in a 7% hike in the unit's value. The state's National Highways Authority of India-sponsored trust boasts a market capitalization of Rs 6,375.60 crore following its fervent trading activity.

The trust's initial public offering was met with overwhelming demand, being subscribed 13.74 times from March 11 to March 13. Raajmarg proposes investments in five toll roads across four Indian states, operating under a Toll-Operate-Transfer model based on concessions by the NHAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026