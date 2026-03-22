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Punjab's One-Time VAT Settlement: A Crucial Revenue Booster

Punjab's one-time VAT settlement scheme has cleared dues of Rs 298.39 crore, recovering Rs 111.16 crore. With the deadline of March 31 approaching, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urges taxpayers to settle arrears. The scheme's success highlights a significant financial opportunity for Punjab's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:43 IST
Punjab's One-Time VAT Settlement: A Crucial Revenue Booster
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In a significant move to alleviate fiscal burdens from the past, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced substantial progress in the state's one-time settlement scheme for Value Added Tax (VAT) arrears.

Cheema revealed that the scheme has successfully addressed dues amounting to Rs 298.39 crore, with Rs 111.16 crore already recovered. Emphasizing the urgency, he pointed out that this initiative is a pivotal step towards cleaning up legacy tax issues while enhancing revenue streams.

With the relief window closing on March 31, Cheema noted that nearly 8,000 properties are earmarked for action once strict recovery measures commence. The minister praised the overwhelming participation from major districts, underscoring the scheme's financial advantages and its critical role in aligning with state taxation frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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