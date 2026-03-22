Left Menu

Tata Capital Challenges Tax Authority's Rs 413.18 Crore Demand

Tata Capital faces a Rs 413.18 crore tax demand for 2017-18 due to alleged errors. The firm believes the computation mistakes led to a tax shortfall and plans to appeal for rectification. They anticipate no major financial impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:18 IST
Tata Capital Challenges Tax Authority's Rs 413.18 Crore Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking finance company Tata Capital reported receiving a reassessment order from tax authorities imposing a demand of Rs 413.18 crore for the financial year 2017-18. This notification arrives weeks after Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd (TCFSL) was merged with Tata Capital, effective April 1, 2023.

The demand, raised by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, involves Rs 209.52 crore in taxes and Rs 202.72 crore in interest, attributed largely to alleged short credits and disallowances. In a recent stock exchange filing, Tata Capital highlighted apparent computational errors, indicating an incorrect allocation of tax credits to Tata Capital instead of TCFSL, causing an undue shortfall in credits and increased interest penalties.

Despite the tax liability claims, Tata Capital conveyed its intention to file for rectification or appeal. Confident of a favorable outcome, the company emphasized their strong legal standing and past judicial precedents supporting their position. They asserted there would be no substantial financial impact on their operations or business due to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026