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Antisemitic Arson in North London: A Community Under Fire

Four ambulances were set ablaze in a London Jewish community, described as an antisemitic arson attack by PM Keir Starmer. No injuries were reported. The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand claimed responsibility. Antisemitic incidents have seen a rise globally, triggering increased security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:01 IST
Antisemitic Arson in North London: A Community Under Fire
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In a distressing attack against London's Jewish community, four ambulances were set on fire overnight in a deliberate act of antisemitic arson. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the act as 'deeply shocking'. Although no injuries occurred, the explosion caused significant damage to nearby properties.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, a militant collective linked to previous incidents in Europe. This attack near a synagogue in Golders Green underscores the escalating antisemitism witnessed globally since the recent geopolitical tensions involving Israel.

Authorities, amid increased patrols and security measures, urge a thorough investigation. With antisemitic attacks on the rise, there's a call for decisive action against this climate of hate. Community leaders emphasize the parallel to similar attacks across Europe, as efforts to ensure the safety of targeted communities intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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