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Sharp Expands AC Manufacturing in India with Amber Enterprises

Sharp Business Systems ties up with Amber Enterprises to locally produce air conditioners in India, aiming for a 2-3% market share over the next five years. Production begins in 2026 with plans to scale up to 5 lakh units, reinforcing Sharp's market position in India's cooling segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:52 IST
Sharp Expands AC Manufacturing in India with Amber Enterprises
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Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd have announced a partnership to locally manufacture air conditioners in India. The collaboration aims to address growing demand in one of the fastest-expanding cooling markets globally.

Scheduled for a 2026 production start, the partnership will see Sharp's air conditioners manufactured at Amber's facilities in Dehradun and Sri City. The companies plan to scale production to 5 lakh units over three years, positioning Sharp to gain a 2-3% share of a market that boasts annual sales exceeding 1 crore units.

Sharp Business Systems emphasizes India's strategic importance as a growth market for cooling appliances, with plans to expand its product portfolio and distribution. Both companies see robust long-term growth, particularly in Tier II and III cities, as depicted by the industry's double-digit CAGR.

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