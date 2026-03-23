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Newark Airport Control Tower Evacuated Due to Burning Smell

The control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport was evacuated due to a burning smell, prompting an FAA-ordered ground stop. The incident temporarily halted flights, but operations resumed within half an hour. This event follows a collision at LaGuardia Airport, highlighting aviation safety concerns and staffing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:41 IST
Newark Airport Control Tower Evacuated Due to Burning Smell

On Monday morning, the control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport was briefly evacuated, causing a ground stop, following reports of a burning smell, according to the FAA.

At around 7:30 a.m., air traffic controllers vacated the tower due to a burning odor emanating from an elevator, halting all arrivals and departures. Operations resumed shortly after controllers returned to their stations, lifting the ground stop in approximately thirty minutes.

This evacuation incident came just after a tragic event at New York's LaGuardia Airport, where an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck, resulting in the deaths of both pilots and dozens of injuries. The incident underscores ongoing concerns in U.S. aviation regarding air traffic controller shortages and issues with the Transportation Security Administration amid a partial government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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