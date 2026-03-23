Real Estate Sector Faces Rising Costs Amid West Asia Tensions

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is causing anxiety among Indian developers, with real estate bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO citing rising construction costs as a potential outcome. Disruptions in the supply chain for building materials are already being felt, leading to fears of project delays across the industry.

Representing approximately 20,000 developers, the associations have pinpointed shortages of materials like steel, PVC products, wires, and pipes, which could drive up input costs further. Fuel-related challenges are also affecting ceramic manufacturing, with the marble and tile hub in Morbi, Gujarat already feeling the pinch from logistical pressures.

Despite these issues, industry leaders assert that the Indian real estate sector remains stable for now due to in-country manufacturing of key materials. However, CREDAI and NAREDCO emphasize the need for stability in international markets and supportive policy measures to prevent further impacts on project pricing and timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)