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Delhi Achieves Zero Landfill Fires in Major Environmental Milestone

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlights Delhi's success in reducing landfill fires to zero, down from 159 in 2017. Increased monitoring, anti-burning drives, and protocols contributed to this outcome. The survey also notes fines for open garbage burning and progress in remediating legacy waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:23 IST
Delhi Achieves Zero Landfill Fires in Major Environmental Milestone
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In an unprecedented environmental success, Delhi has reported zero landfill fires in 2025, a sharp decline from 159 in 2017. This achievement was highlighted in the Economic Survey 2025-26, presented to the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

An enhanced protocol for controlling landfill fires, alongside 622 dedicated patrolling teams, has ensured increased monitoring and proactive action against waste burning in the open. An anti-open burning drive was launched in coordination with various departments to curb the major contributor to air pollution, especially during winter.

The survey cites a National Green Tribunal directive that imposes a Rs 5,000 fine for burning waste materials in the open. Additionally, efforts to remediate legacy waste at Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla sites have progressed significantly, with full completion expected by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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