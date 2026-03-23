Delhi Achieves Zero Landfill Fires in Major Environmental Milestone

In an unprecedented environmental success, Delhi has reported zero landfill fires in 2025, a sharp decline from 159 in 2017. This achievement was highlighted in the Economic Survey 2025-26, presented to the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

An enhanced protocol for controlling landfill fires, alongside 622 dedicated patrolling teams, has ensured increased monitoring and proactive action against waste burning in the open. An anti-open burning drive was launched in coordination with various departments to curb the major contributor to air pollution, especially during winter.

The survey cites a National Green Tribunal directive that imposes a Rs 5,000 fine for burning waste materials in the open. Additionally, efforts to remediate legacy waste at Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla sites have progressed significantly, with full completion expected by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)