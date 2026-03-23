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Chad Moves Refugees Amid Border Tensions with Sudan

Chad has initiated an emergency relocation of refugees from its border with Sudan following cross-border attacks. This action aligns with military preparations for potential retaliation after recent drone attacks from Sudan. Refugee relocations involve around 2,300 individuals, primarily women and children, moving deeper into Chad's interior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
Chad Moves Refugees Amid Border Tensions with Sudan
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In response to escalating border tensions, Chad has commenced emergency relocation of refugees from its border with Sudan. This move was confirmed by an official from Chad's refugee agency on Monday, who noted the country's readiness to deploy military forces after cross-border attacks.

The directive from President Mahamat Idriss Deby followed a devastating drone attack blamed on Sudan, which claimed 17 lives, including those of funeral service attendees. In turn, Chad has intensified its security along the frontier and suggests the possibility of military operations on Sudanese soil.

Saleh Tebir Souleymane, an official in Tine, reports that initial relocations cover approximately 2,300 people, more than half being women and children. This relocation effort, which began on Saturday in Ennedi Est, is set to expand to all border transition sites soon. Refugee flows continue as conflict persists in Sudan, reaching into Chadian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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