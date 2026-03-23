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Middle Eastern Airlines Struggle Amid Iran Conflict Disruption

Middle Eastern airlines face significant challenges due to the ongoing Iran conflict, which has disrupted flight routes and airport operations across the Gulf region. Major carriers like Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways experienced substantial reductions in flight numbers following initial strikes. Recovery is uneven, impacting flight capacity and airline operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:52 IST
Middle Eastern Airlines Struggle Amid Iran Conflict Disruption
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Middle Eastern airlines, once among the world's largest, are grappling with the aftermath of an escalating Iran conflict. The turmoil has unleashed attack drones and missile strikes across the Gulf region, leading to significant disruption at major airport hubs and forcing airlines to rethink their flight paths.

Key players such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Qatar Airways, and Air Arabia faced an abrupt decline in flight numbers to near zero levels following the initial attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran on February 28.

While flight activity has slowly rebounded, the overall recovery remains incomplete. According to data from Flightradar24.com, Emirates has reached nearly 75% of its pre-conflict capacity, while Etihad and Air Arabia operate at around 50%. Flydubai is functioning at only one-third of normal, and Qatar Airways lags at 20%. The ongoing strife has affected fares, fuel prices, schedules, and even aircraft storage strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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