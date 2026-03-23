Left Menu

Deakin University's GIFT City Campus Strengthens India-Australia Educational Ties

Deakin University's first convocation ceremony at GIFT City in India symbolizes the nation's transformation into a global knowledge hub. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in enhancing education through technology. The event marked strengthened India-Australia bonds and celebrated educational advancements under India's National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:42 IST
Deakin University's GIFT City Campus Strengthens India-Australia Educational Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural convocation ceremony for Deakin University's first graduating class at the GIFT City campus underscores India's emergence as a global knowledge center. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke at the event, emphasizing the strategic partnership between India and Australia.

According to Patel, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has undergone transformative changes, particularly in its education sector. This has been supported by a robust integration of digital technology in higher educational institutions. The event represented not just a milestone for Deakin University but also highlighted India's evolving role on the global stage.

Patel portrayed GIFT City as a testament to Modi's vision, blending finance, technology, and education seamlessly. He outlined the growth of higher educational institutions and improvements in India's education policy under Modi's guidance, affirming the increasing number of sector-specific universities and the advancements reflected by the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026