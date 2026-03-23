Deakin University's GIFT City Campus Strengthens India-Australia Educational Ties

The inaugural convocation ceremony for Deakin University's first graduating class at the GIFT City campus underscores India's emergence as a global knowledge center. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke at the event, emphasizing the strategic partnership between India and Australia.

According to Patel, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has undergone transformative changes, particularly in its education sector. This has been supported by a robust integration of digital technology in higher educational institutions. The event represented not just a milestone for Deakin University but also highlighted India's evolving role on the global stage.

Patel portrayed GIFT City as a testament to Modi's vision, blending finance, technology, and education seamlessly. He outlined the growth of higher educational institutions and improvements in India's education policy under Modi's guidance, affirming the increasing number of sector-specific universities and the advancements reflected by the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)