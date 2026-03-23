England Retains McCullum Despite Cricket Woes

Despite England's recent underperformance, Brendon McCullum will continue his role as head coach, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday. The decision follows team struggles and dressing-room cultural criticisms.

Ben Stokes remains as the test captain, with Harry Brook as vice-captain and Rob Key as managing director. This reinforces ECB's commitment to ongoing leadership, following a challenging Ashes series in Australia, where England faced a 4-1 defeat.

ECB chief Richard Gould emphasized the leadership's drive to learn from setbacks. Reports suggest tension between McCullum and Stokes during the Ashes, but they've publicly supported each other. McCullum is contracted until next year's World Cup and aims to refine, not overhaul, his coaching style.

(With inputs from agencies.)