Left Menu

England Retains McCullum Despite Cricket Woes

Brendon McCullum remains England's head coach across all cricket formats, despite recent challenges. Ben Stokes stays as test captain, with concerns over team culture and performance still present. ECB's commitment to learning from past defeats, such as the Ashes and Twenty20 World Cup, aims to improve future results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:41 IST
England Retains McCullum Despite Cricket Woes
Brendon McCullum

Despite England's recent underperformance, Brendon McCullum will continue his role as head coach, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday. The decision follows team struggles and dressing-room cultural criticisms.

Ben Stokes remains as the test captain, with Harry Brook as vice-captain and Rob Key as managing director. This reinforces ECB's commitment to ongoing leadership, following a challenging Ashes series in Australia, where England faced a 4-1 defeat.

ECB chief Richard Gould emphasized the leadership's drive to learn from setbacks. Reports suggest tension between McCullum and Stokes during the Ashes, but they've publicly supported each other. McCullum is contracted until next year's World Cup and aims to refine, not overhaul, his coaching style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026