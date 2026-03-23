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Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Retrospective Environmental Clearances

The Supreme Court resumed its hearing on challenges to the Vanashakti verdict, permitting retrospective environmental clearances for projects violating norms. Advocates argue this legally flawed policy incentivizes violations and harms ecology, urging the court to adopt stringent environmental safeguards. The court will continue deliberations on this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:43 IST
Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Retrospective Environmental Clearances
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday resumed deliberations on the contentious issue of retrospective environmental clearances, a policy critics argue incentivizes environmental violations.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan strongly contested the legality of these clearances, describing them as contrary to constitutional and environmental mandates.

Highlighting ecological repercussions, petitioners demand the court tighten regulations to deter violations, with further hearings scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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