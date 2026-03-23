Yashobhoomi: India's Gateway to Global Trade Expansion

In New Delhi, Yashobhoomi, also known as the India International Convention and Expo Centre, is strategically positioning itself as a linchpin in aligning global trade ecosystems with India's key industries. Run by Kinexin Convention Management, Yashobhoomi aims to broaden India's global exhibition presence by attracting international trade shows in strategic sectors, rather than competing domestically.

Reflecting the Government of India's long-term economic vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, Yashobhoomi targets core industrial sectors crucial for India's development. These sectors include advanced technologies, AI, business tourism, European hospitality, electrical and industrial automation, mobility, and future transportation. By aligning with these verticals, Yashobhoomi aims to act as an enabler of India's industrial ambitions.

Over the past year, Yashobhoomi has pursued a global acquisition strategy, engaging leading exhibition organizers in markets such as the U.S., Germany, South Korea, the U.K., France, and Singapore. A notable achievement was its participation in ITB Berlin, leading to discussions that open pathways for future international trade events in India. Simultaneously, Yashobhoomi aims to strengthen its collaboration with South Korea, focusing on India's MICE industry under the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)