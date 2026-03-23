BJP's Nitin Nabin Aims to Strengthen West Bengal Campaign

Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, is set for a two-day trip to West Bengal to evaluate the party's strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections in the TMC-governed state.

During his stay, Nabin will conduct several high-level meetings to strengthen the BJP's digital, social, and grassroots outreach. A series of marathon sessions are planned, including engagements with Howrah and Hooghly zone leaders, IT and call center teams, plus social media and communication strategy teams.

The trip will also feature strategic discussions with senior leaders and a visit to Maa Dakshineshwar Kali Temple. Nabin will interact with various state BJP units, aiming to fortify the party ahead of the election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)