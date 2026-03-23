BJP's Nitin Nabin Aims to Strengthen West Bengal Campaign
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit West Bengal to strategize for the upcoming assembly polls. He will hold high-level meetings to enhance the party's digital, social, and grassroots efforts. His two-day visit includes engaging with party leaders, reviewing IT and social media strategies, and religious consultations for the state's prosperity.
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Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, is set for a two-day trip to West Bengal to evaluate the party's strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections in the TMC-governed state.
During his stay, Nabin will conduct several high-level meetings to strengthen the BJP's digital, social, and grassroots outreach. A series of marathon sessions are planned, including engagements with Howrah and Hooghly zone leaders, IT and call center teams, plus social media and communication strategy teams.
The trip will also feature strategic discussions with senior leaders and a visit to Maa Dakshineshwar Kali Temple. Nabin will interact with various state BJP units, aiming to fortify the party ahead of the election battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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