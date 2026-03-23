Strengthening Bonds: India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Dialogue
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla educated a Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation on India's standing committees, likening them to 'mini-parliaments.' He emphasized the Indo-Sri Lankan cultural bond, India's supportive role under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and the India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group's contribution to bilateral relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla briefed a Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation on India's department-related standing committees, likening them to 'mini-parliaments' that closely examine governance and financial issues.
Birla emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Sri Lanka, noting their bond extends beyond being mere neighbors.
He highlighted India's reliable 'first responder' role during crises and discussed the India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group's influence on enhancing bilateral relations under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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