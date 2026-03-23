Strengthening Bonds: India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Dialogue

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla briefed a Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation on India's department-related standing committees, likening them to 'mini-parliaments' that closely examine governance and financial issues.

Birla emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Sri Lanka, noting their bond extends beyond being mere neighbors.

He highlighted India's reliable 'first responder' role during crises and discussed the India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group's influence on enhancing bilateral relations under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)