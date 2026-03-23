Seven Candidates Enter Race for Koridang By-Poll
Seven candidates, including three from political parties and four independents, have submitted their nominations for the upcoming by-poll in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Constituency. The ruling Peoples' Democratic Alliance's candidate, Daochier I Imchen of BJP, is in the fray. The election follows the passing of five-time MLA Imkong L Imchen.
- Country:
- India
A total of seven candidates have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming by-poll for the Koridang Assembly Constituency in Nagaland, according to an election official.
The constituency's polling is scheduled for April 9, with the vote counting set for May 4. Among those who submitted documents are three party-nominated candidates and four independent aspirants, marking the end of the nomination filing period on Monday.
The ruling Peoples' Democratic Alliance's consensus candidate, Daochier I Imchen from the BJP, had submitted his papers earlier on Friday. This by-election follows the death of Imkong L Imchen, his father and a five-term MLA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Koridang
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- Nagaland
- Nominations
- Election
- BJP
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- Imchen
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