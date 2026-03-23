Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Energize Multibillion-Dollar Deals
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are advancing with plans for energy deals worth billions of dollars. Kuwait Petroleum's efforts to lease part of its pipeline network have attracted interest from private equity and infrastructure funds, marking significant developments in the energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:36 IST
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are making strides in their plans for multibillion-dollar energy deals, according to Bloomberg News.
Kuwait Petroleum is seeking to lease part of its pipeline network, an initiative that has piqued the interest of private equity and infrastructure funds.
The developments highlight strategic moves within the energy sector, as both nations aim to enhance and diversify their investment portfolios.
(With inputs from agencies.)