Political Winds: Santosh Pathak's Surprising Shift to BJP

In a significant political development, Santosh Pathak, a seasoned Congress councillor, switched allegiances to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. This transition marks a strategic gain for the BJP as they gear up for the forthcoming assembly elections in central Kolkata.

Pathak, who has been a steadfast representative of Ward 45 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was warmly inducted into the BJP fold by the party's state president, Samik Bhattacharya. Sources suggest that the BJP plans to nominate Pathak for the Chowranghee seat, a crucial constituency for upcoming polls.

This shift is a fresh blow to the Congress party, already reeling from losing key councillors, as it faced competition from both the BJP and the ruling TMC. With polling slated for April 23 and 29, and results due on May 4, the political landscape in Kolkata is witnessing rapid changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)