Legal Battle Ignites Over Kennedy Center Reconstruction

The Kennedy Center faces a legal showdown as historic preservation groups and architectural bodies challenge President Donald Trump's extensive reconstruction plans. The groups allege that the project, which bypassed required federal and congressional approval, violates the center's governing laws.

According to the lawsuit, the Kennedy Center's law restricts its board to making only essential repairs. The planned two-year closure for major renovations has drawn sharp criticism, with advocates emphasizing the center's status as a cultural monument honoring John F. Kennedy.

Trump's broader efforts to reshape Washington face further legal hurdles, including opposition to a proposed White House ballroom. As the dispute unfolds, a federal judge is set to decide if this legal battle will pause the ambitious overhauls lauded by the administration as essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)