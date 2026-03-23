Pakistan's Role in Mediating Middle East Tensions
Pakistan is taking a leading role as a mediator in the conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. According to a Financial Times report, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir held discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, although Reuters has not yet verified this report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:29 IST
Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, as reported by the Financial Times on Monday.
The report indicates that Pakistani army chief Asim Munir engaged in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump recently, according to sources familiar with the call.
However, Reuters has not yet independently verified the details of this report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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