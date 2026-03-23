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Abhay Singh Chautala Criticizes BJP's Impact on Haryana's Youth

Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD president, criticizes BJP's governance in Haryana for pushing the youth into despair, citing unemployment and the allure of illegal migration routes as key issues. During INLD's ''Yuva Sammelan,'' he promised government jobs and financial support for the youth if the INLD comes to power in 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:29 IST
Abhay Singh Chautala Criticizes BJP's Impact on Haryana's Youth
Abhay Singh Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Abhay Singh Chautala, president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), accused the BJP-led government in Haryana of causing significant hardship to the state's youth over the past eleven years. Speaking at the ''Yuva Sammelan'' in Narwana, Chautala claimed the youth have succumbed to frustration and hopelessness under the current regime.

He noted an increase in drug abuse and crime and highlighted the dangerous path some youth take by attempting migration through illegal routes. Chautala pledged that an INLD government in 2029 would provide employment and support initiatives for youth, including government jobs, financial honors, and interest-free loans to foster self-reliance.

The event was organized by INLD's youth wing leader, Karan Chautala, with participation from party leaders and state MLAs. Chautala also commented on INLD's decision not to vote in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, criticizing Congress for their alleged political maneuvers with BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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