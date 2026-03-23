Italian Voters Reject Judicial Reform: A Setback for Meloni’s Government
In a significant political development, Italian voters have rejected a judicial reform plan backed by conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni. This defeat is a blow to the right-wing government, exposing internal divisions and possibly complicating Meloni's international alignment strategies, most notably her controversial ties with the U.S. administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:39 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian voters have decisively turned down a judicial reform proposal championed by conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni, marking a notable setback for her government just one year before national elections.
The 'No' vote secured about 54% compared to the government's 'Yes' campaign, which garnered around 46%, based on nearly complete data from the Interior Ministry.
This unexpected voter turnout, driven by a polarized debate, has invigorated the center-left opposition while revealing fractures within Meloni's right-wing coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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