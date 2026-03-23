Italian Voters Reject Judicial Reform: A Setback for Meloni’s Government

Italian voters have decisively turned down a judicial reform proposal championed by conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni, marking a notable setback for her government just one year before national elections.

The 'No' vote secured about 54% compared to the government's 'Yes' campaign, which garnered around 46%, based on nearly complete data from the Interior Ministry.

This unexpected voter turnout, driven by a polarized debate, has invigorated the center-left opposition while revealing fractures within Meloni's right-wing coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)