ICE Agents Deployed Amid Airport Staffing Crisis
Amid massive delays at U.S. airports due to a government shutdown, ICE agents were deployed to assist TSA in security screening, primarily in crowd control and managing security lines. The situation arose from staffing shortages as many TSA officers were unpaid and absent, leading to significant travel disruptions.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents began their deployment at over a dozen U.S. airports on Monday, stepping in to assist with security screening procedures following widespread staffing absences of unpaid airport security officers. These absences have been causing significant delays for travelers.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed a high number of no-shows, with nearly 12% of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers absent on Sunday. This represents the highest absentee rate since the partial government shutdown began over five weeks ago. Hundreds of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations officers are being positioned at 14 major airports, including locations such as Atlanta, New York, and Phoenix.
Notably, ICE agents are focusing on crowd control duties and are not engaged in immigration enforcement activities within the airports. This temporary deployment is a response to personnel shortages resulting from political disagreements over DHS funding. The move has sparked criticism and continues to highlight tensions between political factions over immigration and security policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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