Fast Food Franchisee Faces $1.5M Penalty Over Worker Rights in NYC
Salz Management LLC, a Taco Bell and Dunkin franchisee, will pay over $1.5 million to settle New York City claims of violating local scheduling laws. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, focusing on worker protections, also announced further actions against Dunkin's QSR Management LLC for similar infractions, impacting approximately 1,000 workers.
The New York City administration, led by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, announced an agreement with franchisee Salz Management LLC to settle claims over $1.5 million for infractions regarding local scheduling laws.
The violations, occurring across two dozen restaurants, involved inadequate schedule notices and failure to compensate adequately for 'clopening' shifts. This is part of a broader initiative by Mamdani to enforce labor laws more rigorously.
In related news, the city is suing Dunkin franchisee QSR Management LLC for similar issues affecting around 1,000 employees. This comes after a notable $38.9 million settlement from Starbucks for violating scheduling laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)