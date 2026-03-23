Mystery Remains: China's Aviation Regulator Holds Back Annual Crash Report

The Chinese aviation regulator has again withheld its annual update on the investigation into the China Eastern Airlines crash. This marks the second year without insight into the country's most lethal air disaster in decades, which occurred on March 21, 2022. The incident involved a Boeing 737-800 jet in Guangxi.

Global aviation standards require an initial report within 30 days and a final report ideally within a year of any accident. Despite these guidelines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) last updated the public in March 2024 but provided minimal details. It stated there were no pre-flight abnormalities found in the aircraft, engines, weather, or communications.

While the CAAC remarked the crew had proper licenses with no health issues, reports suggested the crash may have been intentional. Despite promises to issue relevant findings as they emerge, public speculation continues to skew perceptions. The aviation community stresses timely reporting as crucial for safety improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)