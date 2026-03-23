Italian Voters Reject Judicial Reform: A Setback for Meloni

In a recent political setback, Italian voters have strongly opposed a judicial reform referendum backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This result emerges as a significant challenge for Meloni's right-wing coalition as they prepare for the upcoming general elections.

The referendum, held on March 22-23, saw the 'No' bloc—supported by the opposition—capturing nearly 54% of the votes against the 46% who supported the government's constitutional revision efforts. Prime Minister Meloni expressed regret over the missed opportunity for modernization but reaffirmed her commitment to governance.

The referendum's defeat not only weakens Meloni's domestic standing but could also influence her position in Europe. It underscores voter dissatisfaction, with many using their votes to express discontent with the government's performance, rather than engaging with the specifics of the proposed judicial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)