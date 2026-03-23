Fire Safety Failures Ignite Political Blaze in Delhi
A recent fire in Delhi's Palam area has ignited a political blame game between Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. Both parties accuse each other of negligence, while the incident highlights longstanding inadequacies in fire safety measures and emergency response protocols.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:22 IST
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The recent fire incident in Delhi's Palam area has sparked a heated political dispute between Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Sood criticized the previous government for failing to modernize the fire department, while Bharadwaj accused the government of labeling everyday materials as highly inflammable without basis.
The tragedy, which claimed the lives of nine family members, underscores the urgent need to address inadequacies in fire safety and emergency response infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)