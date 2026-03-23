Fire Safety Failures Ignite Political Blaze in Delhi

The recent fire incident in Delhi's Palam area has sparked a heated political dispute between Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Sood criticized the previous government for failing to modernize the fire department, while Bharadwaj accused the government of labeling everyday materials as highly inflammable without basis.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of nine family members, underscores the urgent need to address inadequacies in fire safety and emergency response infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)