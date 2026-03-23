Tragedy in Reasi: Siblings and Cousin Among Three Dead in Car Accident

A tragic vehicular accident in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two siblings. The incident occurred when a private car skidded off the road, falling into a deep gorge on Monday evening, according to local officials.

The accident transpired near Ramakunda Morh in the mountainous Mahore area. The vehicle, en route from Gool to Mahore, lost control on a blind curve, leading to the immediate death of two passengers. A third victim succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Haqnawaz, his sister Shahriza Rahi, and their cousin Rafaqat Hussain, lost their lives, while five others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to Mahore hospital, where their conditions are described as serious.

(With inputs from agencies.)