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Airlines in Turmoil: Global Flight Suspensions Wreak Havoc

The ongoing war in Iran has severely disrupted global air travel, forcing major airlines to cancel or alter flights to and from key Middle Eastern hubs. Tens of thousands of passengers are stranded due to closures in Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, amid sweeping logistical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:37 IST
Airlines in Turmoil: Global Flight Suspensions Wreak Havoc
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The escalating conflict in Iran has thrown global air travel into chaos, leading to a widespread shutdown of crucial Middle Eastern travel hubs, including prominent airports in Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. This has resulted in thousands of passengers being stranded internationally as airlines scramble to adjust their schedules.

Major airlines have been forced to cancel or modify numerous flights to and from the Middle East. Greece's Aegean Airlines, Latvia's airBaltic, and Canada's Air Canada are among those that announced significant cancellations, particularly affecting routes to Tel Aviv, Dubai, and other key destinations in the region.

Despite some partial reopenings of airspace, airlines such as Emirates and Etihad are operating reduced schedules. The situation remains fluid as carriers continue to assess safety and operational risks amid the ongoing conflict, causing passenger frustration and significant disruptions in planned travel itineraries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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