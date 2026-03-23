Andhra Pradesh Sets Foundation for India's Largest Steel Plant

In a significant development for India's industrial sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has inaugurated the foundation of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) steel plant in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district. Valued at Rs 1.36 lakh-crore, this transformative project aims to redefine Andhra Pradesh as a major steel hub in the nation.

The plant, sprawling over 5,465 acres, is set to be constructed in two phases with a projected capacity of 17.8 million tonnes annually. Expected to generate one lakh direct and indirect jobs, the venture is seen as a pivotal step in advancing the state's industrial capabilities, spurred by initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aiding the venture and highlighted additional developments, including the establishment of a 50-million-tonne capacity captive port and upcoming data centers in Visakhapatnam. These initiatives are poised to elevate Andhra Pradesh as a leading force in the nation's steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)