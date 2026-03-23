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AM/NS India's Steel Plant Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rs 1.35 lakh crore AM/NS India project, a world-class steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. The project, supported by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, aims to enhance India's steel production and generate significant employment by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:35 IST
AM/NS India's Steel Plant Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heralded the Rs 1.35 lakh crore ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) project as a game-changer for the Indian steel industry. Set to become India's largest greenfield steel plant, it promises to enhance steelmaking capabilities and invigorate Andhra Pradesh's economy.

The foundation stone was laid at Nakkapalli mandal in Anakapalli district by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy credited Naidu's visionary governance for making the state a frontrunner in industrial innovation.

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the plant will create around one lakh job opportunities and strengthen India's position as a global steel leader. It underscores an evolving industrial landscape and the strategic intent to bolster the region's economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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