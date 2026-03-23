Supreme Court Pushes for Enhanced Transport Access for Persons with Disabilities

The Supreme Court has underscored the necessity to enhance transport accessibility for individuals with disabilities, insisting that cabs be equipped to support wheelchairs and similar assistive tools.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta suggested the inclusion of specially fitted cabs within existing app services to cater to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Their call for improved mobility solutions was conveyed during proceedings involving a plea by Shivjeet Singh Raghav, which demands better transit access. The court has now engaged Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to explore the ongoing governmental assessment of public transport accessibility.