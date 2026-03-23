Tragedy Strikes in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crashes in the Amazon

A Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 plane carrying 125 individuals crashed seconds after takeoff in the Amazon region on Monday. Initial reports confirm 71 out of 125 passengers have been rescued from the wreckage.

Colombian Air Force Commander Fernando Silva confirmed the figures via social media, while investigations continue into the accident's cause. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed the aircraft was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo on the border with Peru and transporting military troops at the time of the crash.

Local media shared visuals of the wreckage with thick smoke visible. Issues of bureaucratic delay and the need for military modernization were highlighted by President Gustavo Petro on social media as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)