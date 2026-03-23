Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crashes in the Amazon

A Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 plane carrying 125 people crashed shortly after takeoff in the Amazon region. So far, 71 survivors have been rescued. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, while Colombia's President and military officials call for administrative reforms to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crashes in the Amazon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 plane carrying 125 individuals crashed seconds after takeoff in the Amazon region on Monday. Initial reports confirm 71 out of 125 passengers have been rescued from the wreckage.

Colombian Air Force Commander Fernando Silva confirmed the figures via social media, while investigations continue into the accident's cause. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed the aircraft was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo on the border with Peru and transporting military troops at the time of the crash.

Local media shared visuals of the wreckage with thick smoke visible. Issues of bureaucratic delay and the need for military modernization were highlighted by President Gustavo Petro on social media as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026