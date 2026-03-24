Tragedy in Colombia: Military Plane Crash Leaves 33 Dead

A catastrophic military transport plane crash took place in Puerto Leguizamo, Colombia, claiming at least 33 lives and injuring 81. The Hercules C-130 aircraft, carrying 121 individuals predominantly soldiers, met with disaster shortly after take-off.

Deputy Mayor Carlos Claros reported that the deceased were taken to the local morgue, while medical emergencies were handled by the town's two clinics before victims were transferred to larger cities. Spirited community members and soldiers responded quickly, offering immediate aid amidst the growing chaos.

President Gustavo Petro emphasized the urgent need for military equipment upgrades, attributing delays to bureaucratic barriers. The crash has spotlighted criticisms over budget cuts affecting military aviation capabilities. Investigations continue, while Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez negated indications of external attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)