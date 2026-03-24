Delhi's Vision 2026: Boosting Growth with Semiconductor and AI Investments
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new policies and budget allocations aimed at transforming Delhi into a growth-oriented economy. The focus is on developing semiconductor and AI ecosystems, supporting MSMEs, and modernizing logistics. The government plans extensive skill training, infrastructure development, and policy formulations to boost productivity and investment.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to propel Delhi toward a future-focused, growth-oriented economy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled ambitious plans in the budget for 2026-27, focusing on semiconductor policy and AI center development.
Gupta emphasized developing a robust semiconductor manufacturing and R&D ecosystem in the national capital by introducing supportive infrastructure to attract manufacturers. A fund of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for this initiative.
The budget highlights also include the creation of two AI excellence centers with an allocation of Rs 8.20 crore, aiming for AI-led innovation across sectors like healthcare and education. Additionally, investments in MSME digital integration and logistics infrastructure are prioritized to boost Delhi's productivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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