Delhi's Vision 2026: Boosting Growth with Semiconductor and AI Investments

In a bid to propel Delhi toward a future-focused, growth-oriented economy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled ambitious plans in the budget for 2026-27, focusing on semiconductor policy and AI center development.

Gupta emphasized developing a robust semiconductor manufacturing and R&D ecosystem in the national capital by introducing supportive infrastructure to attract manufacturers. A fund of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for this initiative.

The budget highlights also include the creation of two AI excellence centers with an allocation of Rs 8.20 crore, aiming for AI-led innovation across sectors like healthcare and education. Additionally, investments in MSME digital integration and logistics infrastructure are prioritized to boost Delhi's productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)