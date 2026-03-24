Swiggy Raises Platform Fee, Aligns with Zomato Amid Rising Costs

Swiggy, a leading food delivery platform, has announced a hike in its platform fee to Rs 17.58 per order. This move mirrors a similar increase by its competitor, Zomato, as costs continue to rise.

Swiggy's adjustments follow its previous fee hike last September, bringing its charges effectively on par with Zomato's revised fee of Rs 17.58 per order inclusive of GST. Zomato had recently raised its fee by Rs 2.40, setting it at Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis.

These fee hikes are influenced by soaring delivery operation costs, which are partly driven by escalating oil prices due to West Asia tensions. As a result, ordering food has become more expensive, affecting millions of users nationwide.